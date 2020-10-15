StockMarketWire.com - Ten-pin bowling operator Hollywood Bowl said it expected to report a 'marginal' profit for the financial year as revenue was expected to fall 38.7% year on year revenue to £79.5m.
'Initial trading since reopening has exceeded expectations at 68% of prior year revenue, although restricted capacity, 10pm curfews, localised lockdowns and smaller group sizes had significantly limited this performance,' the company said.
Annual like-for-like revenues were up 0.6% and the group 'expects to report a marginal profit for the year despite impact of the pandemic,' the company said.
In the first five months of the financial year ended 30 September 2020, revenue up 12.5% and like-for-like revenue up 9.4%, with trading at since estate reopening at 68% of prior year revenue.
At 9:32am: [LON:BOWL] Hollywood Bowl Group Plc share price was -0.25p at 129.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
