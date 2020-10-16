StockMarketWire.com - Digital Media and technology Catenae Innovation said it had signed a joint venture agreement Blackhive Africa Medical to monitor and process data from the latter's Covid-19 test kit.
Under the agreement, the company would deliver an integrated Covid-19 'Test, Monitor, Manage Programme' which had the potential to be used and deployed by governments, businesses and organisations.
Cantenae would input data from the tests into its data management platform, while administrators of the platform would have access to a 'Data Intelligence Dashboard' in order to monitor the health status of their populations and respond to outbreaks and hotspots of Covid-19 infections.
To date, BHA-Medical had supplied approximately 350,000 CE-certified Covid-19 tests to businesses within the UK, including to two FTSE 100 companies.
'Any profits generated through the JV will be distributed evenly to BHA Medical and Catenae. There is no guarantee that the JV will generate profits,' the comapny said.
At 9:50am: [LON:CTEA] Catenae Innovation Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.25p at 2.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
