FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     218.35      +11.92%
Whitbread                               2274.50       +4.43%
Jd Sports Fashion                        808.20       +3.96%
Burberry Group                          1539.50       +3.50%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9892.00       +3.06%
International Consolidated Airlines       94.73       -1.08%
Bt Group                                 101.23       -0.95%
Land Securities Group                    536.30       -0.78%
Taylor Wimpey                            117.73       -0.69%
Vodafone Group                           108.68       -0.20%

FTSE 250
Serco Group                              139.85      +18.12%
Babcock International Group              256.95       +6.44%
Man Group                                124.00       +5.76%
Dixons Carphone                          106.85       +5.69%
Firstgroup                                49.55       +5.65%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      851.50      -11.30%
Cineworld Group                           23.48       -5.59%
Network International Holdings           301.00       -3.65%
Derwent London                          2692.00       -2.89%
Shaftesbury                              485.30       -2.67%

AIM
Ormonde Mining                             1.48      +40.48%
Braveheart Investment Group               47.00      +30.56%
Asian Plantations Limited                 12.25      +28.95%
Bezant Resources                           0.23      +27.78%
Orosur Mining Inc                         41.50      +25.76%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    335.00      -24.72%
GCM Resources                             12.50      -18.03%
Microsaic Systems                          0.53      -16.00%
Mind Gym                                  80.00      -14.44%
SpaceandPeople                             4.10      -11.83%

