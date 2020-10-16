FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 218.35 +11.92% Whitbread 2274.50 +4.43% Jd Sports Fashion 808.20 +3.96% Burberry Group 1539.50 +3.50% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9892.00 +3.06% International Consolidated Airlines 94.73 -1.08% Bt Group 101.23 -0.95% Land Securities Group 536.30 -0.78% Taylor Wimpey 117.73 -0.69% Vodafone Group 108.68 -0.20% FTSE 250 Serco Group 139.85 +18.12% Babcock International Group 256.95 +6.44% Man Group 124.00 +5.76% Dixons Carphone 106.85 +5.69% Firstgroup 49.55 +5.65% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 851.50 -11.30% Cineworld Group 23.48 -5.59% Network International Holdings 301.00 -3.65% Derwent London 2692.00 -2.89% Shaftesbury 485.30 -2.67% FTSE 350 Serco Group 139.85 +18.12% Rolls-Royce Holdings 218.35 +11.92% Babcock International Group 256.95 +6.44% Man Group 124.00 +5.76% Dixons Carphone 106.85 +5.69% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 851.50 -11.30% Cineworld Group 23.48 -5.59% Network International Holdings 301.00 -3.65% Derwent London 2692.00 -2.89% Shaftesbury 485.30 -2.67% AIM Ormonde Mining 1.48 +40.48% Braveheart Investment Group 47.00 +30.56% Asian Plantations Limited 12.25 +28.95% Bezant Resources 0.23 +27.78% Orosur Mining Inc 41.50 +25.76% Faron Pharmaceuticals 335.00 -24.72% GCM Resources 12.50 -18.03% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44% SpaceandPeople 4.10 -11.83% Overall Market Ormonde Mining 1.48 +40.48% Braveheart Investment Group 47.00 +30.56% Asian Plantations Limited 12.25 +28.95% Bezant Resources 0.23 +27.78% Orosur Mining Inc 41.50 +25.76% Faron Pharmaceuticals 335.00 -24.72% GCM Resources 12.50 -18.03% Capital & Regional 37.55 -16.56% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -