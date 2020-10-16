FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 213.05 +9.20% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9945.00 +3.62% Ocado Group 2485.00 +3.41% Jd Sports Fashion 803.00 +3.29% Ashtead Group 3016.00 +3.22% Land Securities Group 530.00 -1.94% Taylor Wimpey 116.38 -1.83% International Consolidated Airlines 94.02 -1.82% Barratt Developments 542.80 -1.31% Bt Group 100.93 -1.24% FTSE 250 Serco Group 139.90 +18.16% Babcock International Group 254.95 +5.61% Man Group 123.75 +5.54% Dixons Carphone 105.50 +4.35% Firstgroup 48.88 +4.22% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 858.00 -10.63% Cineworld Group 23.61 -5.07% Wh Smith 941.75 -4.20% Shaftesbury 478.30 -4.07% Network International Holdings 300.20 -3.91% FTSE 350 Serco Group 139.90 +18.16% Rolls-Royce Holdings 213.05 +9.20% Babcock International Group 254.95 +5.61% Man Group 123.75 +5.54% Dixons Carphone 105.50 +4.35% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 858.00 -10.63% Cineworld Group 23.61 -5.07% Hammerson 17.21 -4.39% Wh Smith 941.75 -4.20% Shaftesbury 478.30 -4.07% AIM Orosur Mining Inc 43.50 +31.82% Ormonde Mining 1.38 +30.95% Braveheart Investment Group 45.50 +26.39% Savannah Resources 2.90 +26.09% Bezant Resources 0.23 +25.00% Faron Pharmaceuticals 350.00 -21.35% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44% Panther Securities 195.00 -13.33% Iofina 13.25 -11.96% Overall Market Orosur Mining Inc 43.50 +31.82% Ormonde Mining 1.38 +30.95% Braveheart Investment Group 45.50 +26.39% Savannah Resources 2.90 +26.09% Bezant Resources 0.23 +25.00% Faron Pharmaceuticals 350.00 -21.35% Capital & Regional 37.50 -16.67% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44% Panther Securities 195.00 -13.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -