FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     213.05       +9.20%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9945.00       +3.62%
Ocado Group                             2485.00       +3.41%
Jd Sports Fashion                        803.00       +3.29%
Ashtead Group                           3016.00       +3.22%
Land Securities Group                    530.00       -1.94%
Taylor Wimpey                            116.38       -1.83%
International Consolidated Airlines       94.02       -1.82%
Barratt Developments                     542.80       -1.31%
Bt Group                                 100.93       -1.24%

FTSE 250
Serco Group                              139.90      +18.16%
Babcock International Group              254.95       +5.61%
Man Group                                123.75       +5.54%
Dixons Carphone                          105.50       +4.35%
Firstgroup                                48.88       +4.22%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      858.00      -10.63%
Cineworld Group                           23.61       -5.07%
Wh Smith                                 941.75       -4.20%
Shaftesbury                              478.30       -4.07%
Network International Holdings           300.20       -3.91%

FTSE 350
AIM
Orosur Mining Inc                         43.50      +31.82%
Ormonde Mining                             1.38      +30.95%
Braveheart Investment Group               45.50      +26.39%
Savannah Resources                         2.90      +26.09%
Bezant Resources                           0.23      +25.00%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    350.00      -21.35%
Microsaic Systems                          0.53      -16.00%
Mind Gym                                  80.00      -14.44%
Panther Securities                       195.00      -13.33%
Iofina                                    13.25      -11.96%

Overall Market
