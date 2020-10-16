StockMarketWire.com - GlaxoSmithKline's ViiV Healthcare joint venture with Pfizer and Shionogi said it had received a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation from European regulators for a long-acting HIV treatment regime.
The positive opinion was made by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.
It applied to Vocabria, which is a cabotegravir injection and tablets, in combination with Rekambys, a rilpivirine injection, and Edurant rilpivirine tablets.
'Today's positive CHMP opinion marks an important step in providing a new option that changes the treatment experience for people living with HIV across Europe,' ViiV chief executive Deborah Waterhouse said.
'Vocabria injection used in combination with Rekambys has the potential to ease the day-to-day burden of HIV by offering significantly less frequent dosing from 365 days with oral regimens to 12 or six treatments per year.'
'Through our innovative R&D, we are now one step closer to offering an HIV medicine in Europe with a novel route of administration and dosing schedule compared to other therapies.'
At 1:13pm: [LON:GSK] Glaxosmithkline PLC share price was +37.2p at 1413.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
