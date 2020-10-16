FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 212.95 +9.15% Experian 3092.00 +4.11% Ocado Group 2497.00 +3.91% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9968.00 +3.85% Jd Sports Fashion 805.90 +3.67% Bt Group 99.75 -2.40% Land Securities Group 529.55 -2.03% Barratt Developments 541.60 -1.53% Taylor Wimpey 117.05 -1.27% International Consolidated Airlines 94.60 -1.21% FTSE 250 Serco Group 136.00 +14.86% Babcock International Group 259.30 +7.42% Firstgroup 48.71 +3.86% Dixons Carphone 104.70 +3.56% Indivior 105.10 +3.24% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 804.00 -16.25% Shaftesbury 474.40 -4.85% Derwent London 2658.00 -4.11% Network International Holdings 300.60 -3.78% Trainline 331.00 -3.50% FTSE 350 Serco Group 136.00 +14.86% Rolls-Royce Holdings 212.95 +9.15% Babcock International Group 259.30 +7.42% Paypoint 540.00 +4.65% Experian 3092.00 +4.11% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 804.00 -16.25% Shaftesbury 474.40 -4.85% Derwent London 2658.00 -4.11% Hammerson 17.29 -3.94% Network International Holdings 300.60 -3.78% AIM Ormonde Mining 1.43 +35.71% Bezant Resources 0.24 +33.33% Fox Marble Holdings 2.25 +25.00% Galileo Resources 0.88 +24.82% Savannah Resources 2.85 +23.91% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Faron Pharmaceuticals 375.00 -15.73% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44% MobilityOne 8.00 -13.51% Panther Securities 195.00 -13.33% Overall Market Ormonde Mining 1.43 +35.71% Bezant Resources 0.24 +33.33% Fox Marble Holdings 2.25 +25.00% Galileo Resources 0.88 +24.82% Savannah Resources 2.85 +23.91% Capital & Regional 37.45 -16.78% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 804.00 -16.25% Microsaic Systems 0.53 -16.00% Faron Pharmaceuticals 375.00 -15.73% Mind Gym 80.00 -14.44%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
