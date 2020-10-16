StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     212.95       +9.15%
Experian                                3092.00       +4.11%
Ocado Group                             2497.00       +3.91%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9968.00       +3.85%
Jd Sports Fashion                        805.90       +3.67%
Bt Group                                  99.75       -2.40%
Land Securities Group                    529.55       -2.03%
Barratt Developments                     541.60       -1.53%
Taylor Wimpey                            117.05       -1.27%
International Consolidated Airlines       94.60       -1.21%

FTSE 250
Serco Group                              136.00      +14.86%
Babcock International Group              259.30       +7.42%
Firstgroup                                48.71       +3.86%
Dixons Carphone                          104.70       +3.56%
Indivior                                 105.10       +3.24%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      804.00      -16.25%
Shaftesbury                              474.40       -4.85%
Derwent London                          2658.00       -4.11%
Network International Holdings           300.60       -3.78%
Trainline                                331.00       -3.50%

AIM
Ormonde Mining                             1.43      +35.71%
Bezant Resources                           0.24      +33.33%
Fox Marble Holdings                        2.25      +25.00%
Galileo Resources                          0.88      +24.82%
Savannah Resources                         2.85      +23.91%
Microsaic Systems                          0.53      -16.00%
Faron Pharmaceuticals                    375.00      -15.73%
Mind Gym                                  80.00      -14.44%
MobilityOne                                8.00      -13.51%
Panther Securities                       195.00      -13.33%

