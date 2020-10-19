StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports said it had signed a £3.6 million three-year sponsorship deal with a European fintech company serving esports fans.
Guild Esports said it was was first major sponsorship deal agreed by the company since its flotation on 2 October.
The name of the sponsor would be unveiled at a global event on 22 November, the company said.
Under the terms of the agreement, the sponsor would pay a guaranteed annual fee of £1.1 million in the first year, £1.2 million in the second year and £1.3 million in the third year, aggregating to £3.6 million over the three year period.
'The deal will enable the sponsor to promote its brand and logo through placement on team jerseys, streaming of game-play provided by Guild and its team players, as well as other marketing initiatives,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
