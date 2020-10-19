StockMarketWire.com - Scientific instrument sector investor Life Judges Scientific said it had acquired Korvus Technology, a maker of vapour deposition systems, for an initial £2.64 million in cash.

'The acquisition will add to the group's capability in thin films alongside Quorum and Moorfield,' the company said.

The deal also included an earn-out provision of £0.4 million based on Korvus' adjusted EBIT in the year to 31 March 2021.




At 8:23am: [LON:JDG] Judges Scientific PLC share price was +70p at 5290p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com