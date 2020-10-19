StockMarketWire.com - Data analytics company Ixico said core earnings had doubled and would be at least in line with market expectations for the full year following a jump revenue.
For the year ended 30 September 2020, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, more than doubled to achieve at least market expectations of £1.1 million, while revenue rose 26% to £9.5 million.
'Despite the coronavirus-led uncertainty in the clinical trials market, the company confirms its outlook for the 2021 financial year, reflecting its strong order book of future revenues and robust balance sheet,' Ixico said.
At 8:30am: [LON:IXI] IXICO plc share price was +3p at 92p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
