StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical company Amryt inked an agreement with Switzerland-based Swixx BioPharma to distribute the company's for cholesterol disorder drug across the Central and Eastern Europe.
Under the agreement, Swixx would distribute lojuxta from October 2020 in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia and Slovakia.
From January 2021, Swixx's distribution of lojuxta would expand into Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovenia.
At 8:44am: [LON:AMYT] Amryt Pharma share price was +2p at 197p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: