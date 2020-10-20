StockMarketWire.com - Soft drinks maker Britvic said it had reached an exclusive 20-year franchise bottling agreement with PepsiCo to produce and sell its carbonated soft drink brands including Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew, in the UK.
The new agreement extended the relationship, which commenced in 1987, to 31 December 2040 and included the Rockstar energy brand, for which Britvic would take responsibility from 1 November this year.
Britvic also provided an update on performance, which it said would continue to be hurt by renewed lockdowns in 2021, though adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBIT, for the full year 2020 was expected to be 'slightly ahead of current market consensus.'
The year-end adjusted net debt balance was expected to be approximately £40m to £50m lower than last year, reflecting 'disciplined cash management,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
