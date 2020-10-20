StockMarketWire.com - High-tech component supplier Senior said its Thai aerospace business had won a multi-year contract with Pratt & Whitney to supply precision machine parts for the PW800 engine series.
The contract would commence immediately with production to start in 2021 and involve the supply of precision machine vanes for Pratt & Whitney's business aviation sector headquartered in Canada.
At 9:32am: [LON:SNR] Senior PLC share price was +1.03p at 53.83p
