StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Gunsynd said it had sold its stake of 600,000 shares in Bunker Hill Mining Corp at an average net price of CAD 0.468 per share for a total of CAD 280,759.81, or approximately £164,000.
Gunsynd subscribed for 600,000 shares in Bunker Hill on 17 July 2019 at a price of CAD 0.05 for CAD 30,000, approximately £19,000.
'Following this disposal, Gunsynd no longer holds an interest in Bunker Hill,' the company said.
At 9:58am: [LON:GUN] Gunsynd Plc Ord 0.01p share price was -0.03p at 1.05p
