FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      105.93       +5.93%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     228.65       +3.93%
Informa                                  432.70       +3.62%
Next                                    6363.00       +3.19%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4294.00       +2.73%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4186.50       -1.82%
Taylor Wimpey                            115.30       -1.71%
M&G                                      164.00       -1.68%
Polymetal International                 1753.50       -1.49%
Barratt Developments                     530.60       -1.23%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           27.81       +8.00%
Britvic                                  796.75       +6.16%
Vesuvius                                 422.90       +5.46%
Ao World                                 315.50       +5.17%
Signature Aviation                       256.65       +4.88%
Trainline                                290.30      -12.82%
Softcat                                 1155.00       -6.93%
Gamesys Group                           1268.00       -3.35%
Hochschild Mining                        243.40       -2.95%
Bellway                                 2551.00       -2.86%

AIM
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                17.25      +60.47%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.17      +21.43%
Vela Technologies                          0.07      +17.65%
Wishbone Gold                              7.50      +16.28%
Asian Plantations Limited                 12.50      +13.64%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.36      -42.40%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.14      -21.62%
TP Group                                   6.00      -14.29%
Bezant Resources                           0.42      -13.58%
Ormonde Mining                             1.18      -12.96%

