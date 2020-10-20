FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 105.93 +5.93% Rolls-Royce Holdings 228.65 +3.93% Informa 432.70 +3.62% Next 6363.00 +3.19% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4294.00 +2.73% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4186.50 -1.82% Taylor Wimpey 115.30 -1.71% M&G 164.00 -1.68% Polymetal International 1753.50 -1.49% Barratt Developments 530.60 -1.23% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 27.81 +8.00% Britvic 796.75 +6.16% Vesuvius 422.90 +5.46% Ao World 315.50 +5.17% Signature Aviation 256.65 +4.88% Trainline 290.30 -12.82% Softcat 1155.00 -6.93% Gamesys Group 1268.00 -3.35% Hochschild Mining 243.40 -2.95% Bellway 2551.00 -2.86% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 27.81 +8.00% Britvic 796.75 +6.16% International Consolidated Airlines 105.93 +5.93% Vesuvius 422.90 +5.46% Ao World 315.50 +5.17% Trainline 290.30 -12.82% Softcat 1155.00 -6.93% Go-Ahead Group 594.50 -5.86% Gamesys Group 1268.00 -3.35% Hochschild Mining 243.40 -2.95% AIM Panthera Resources Ord 1p 17.25 +60.47% Trafalgar New Homes 0.17 +21.43% Vela Technologies 0.07 +17.65% Wishbone Gold 7.50 +16.28% Asian Plantations Limited 12.50 +13.64% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.36 -42.40% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.14 -21.62% TP Group 6.00 -14.29% Bezant Resources 0.42 -13.58% Ormonde Mining 1.18 -12.96% Overall Market Panthera Resources Ord 1p 17.25 +60.47% Allanfield Group 0.07 +24.44% Trafalgar New Homes 0.17 +21.43% Vela Technologies 0.07 +17.65% Wishbone Gold 7.50 +16.28% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.36 -42.40% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.14 -21.62% TP Group 6.00 -14.29% Bezant Resources 0.42 -13.58% Ormonde Mining 1.18 -12.96%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -