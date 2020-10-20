StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology group Smith and Nephew said it had appointed Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess as a non-executive director.
Katarzyna, a qualified medical doctor, had since 2017 been chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa at German rental care group Fresenius Medical Care.
She also had held leadership roles at Zimmer Biomet, Abbott Laboratories, Allergy Therapeutics and Roche.
At 1:14pm: [LON:SN.] Smith Nephew PLC share price was +3.25p at 1493.75p
