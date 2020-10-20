StockMarketWire.com - National accident helpline owner NAHL said merger discussions with financial consultancy Frenkel Topping were ongoing and the companies had entered a period of mutual due diligence.

NAHL had announced last month that it had received a preliminary approach from Frenkel Topping that would constitute a reverse takeover of Frenkel Topping by NAHL.

UK regulators had granted a request for an extension to the date by which Frenkel Topping had to make an offer, until 18 November.


At 1:47pm:

[LON:FEN] Frenkel Topping Group PLC share price was 0p at 49p

[LON:NAH] Nahl Group share price was +2.2p at 54.1p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com