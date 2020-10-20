StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
International Consolidated Airlines      106.88       +6.88%
Informa                                  440.35       +5.45%
Next                                    6399.00       +3.78%
Melrose Industries                       133.93       +3.34%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     226.65       +3.02%
Barratt Developments                     526.40       -2.01%
Taylor Wimpey                            115.05       -1.92%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              9749.00       -1.70%
Berkeley Group Holdings (The)           4197.50       -1.56%
Pearson                                  528.30       -1.36%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           28.03       +8.85%
Britvic                                  802.00       +6.86%
Iwg                                      289.60       +5.46%
Vesuvius                                 422.90       +5.46%
Wh Smith                                 995.25       +5.21%
Trainline                                292.80      -12.07%
Softcat                                 1162.00       -6.37%
Gamesys Group                           1240.00       -5.49%
Sdl                                      699.00       -3.72%
Bellway                                 2542.00       -3.20%

FTSE 350
Cineworld Group                           28.03       +8.85%
International Consolidated Airlines      106.88       +6.88%
Britvic                                  802.00       +6.86%
Iwg                                      289.60       +5.46%
Vesuvius                                 422.90       +5.46%
Trainline                                292.80      -12.07%
Softcat                                 1162.00       -6.37%
Go-Ahead Group                           596.00       -5.62%
Gamesys Group                           1240.00       -5.49%
Sdl                                      699.00       -3.72%

AIM
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                15.00      +39.53%
Wishbone Gold                              8.30      +28.68%
Plexus Holding                            16.25      +18.61%
Asian Plantations Limited                 13.00      +18.18%
Vela Technologies                          0.07      +17.65%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.38      -40.00%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.14      -24.32%
Bezant Resources                           0.39      -19.75%
Edenville Energy                           0.04      -19.05%
TP Group                                   5.90      -15.71%

Overall Market
Panthera Resources  Ord 1p                15.00      +39.53%
Wishbone Gold                              8.30      +28.68%
Allanfield Group                           0.07      +24.44%
Plexus Holding                            16.25      +18.61%
Asian Plantations Limited                 13.00      +18.18%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.38      -40.00%
Mosman Oil And Gas                         0.14      -24.32%
Bezant Resources                           0.39      -19.75%
Edenville Energy                           0.04      -19.05%
Altyn  Ord 0.1p                            1.67      -16.29%