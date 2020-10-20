FTSE 100 International Consolidated Airlines 106.88 +6.88% Informa 440.35 +5.45% Next 6399.00 +3.78% Melrose Industries 133.93 +3.34% Rolls-Royce Holdings 226.65 +3.02% Barratt Developments 526.40 -2.01% Taylor Wimpey 115.05 -1.92% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 9749.00 -1.70% Berkeley Group Holdings (The) 4197.50 -1.56% Pearson 528.30 -1.36% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 28.03 +8.85% Britvic 802.00 +6.86% Iwg 289.60 +5.46% Vesuvius 422.90 +5.46% Wh Smith 995.25 +5.21% Trainline 292.80 -12.07% Softcat 1162.00 -6.37% Gamesys Group 1240.00 -5.49% Sdl 699.00 -3.72% Bellway 2542.00 -3.20% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 28.03 +8.85% International Consolidated Airlines 106.88 +6.88% Britvic 802.00 +6.86% Iwg 289.60 +5.46% Vesuvius 422.90 +5.46% Trainline 292.80 -12.07% Softcat 1162.00 -6.37% Go-Ahead Group 596.00 -5.62% Gamesys Group 1240.00 -5.49% Sdl 699.00 -3.72% AIM Panthera Resources Ord 1p 15.00 +39.53% Wishbone Gold 8.30 +28.68% Plexus Holding 16.25 +18.61% Asian Plantations Limited 13.00 +18.18% Vela Technologies 0.07 +17.65% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.38 -40.00% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.14 -24.32% Bezant Resources 0.39 -19.75% Edenville Energy 0.04 -19.05% TP Group 5.90 -15.71% Overall Market Panthera Resources Ord 1p 15.00 +39.53% Wishbone Gold 8.30 +28.68% Allanfield Group 0.07 +24.44% Plexus Holding 16.25 +18.61% Asian Plantations Limited 13.00 +18.18% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.38 -40.00% Mosman Oil And Gas 0.14 -24.32% Bezant Resources 0.39 -19.75% Edenville Energy 0.04 -19.05% Altyn Ord 0.1p 1.67 -16.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
