StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company William Hill said its third-quarter revenue had fall 9% year-on-year, marking an improvement from previous quarters as some live sporting events resumed.
The company, which recently agreed to be acquired by Caesars Entertainment, said the fall compared to a steeper drop of 32% recorded for the first half.
Revenue at the company's online and US businesses fell during the third quarter, offset by a fall at its bricks and mortar retail business.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
