StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Petards said it had won a contract from Bombardier Transportation to supply its systems in trains.
The systems would be fitted to Bombardier trains as part of a £55 million upgrade programme with train owner Porterbrook and train operator Govia Thameslink Railway.
Activities would commence immediately with the first equipment deliveries starting early 2021, with deliveries expected to be completed early 2023.
'This new order adds to our already significant installed base and strengthens our position as the leader of on train video and data solutions,' chairman Raschid Abdullah said.
'Additionally it further bolsters the group's present order book to £12.3 million of which £6.9 million is scheduled for delivery in 2021.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: