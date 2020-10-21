StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Pipehawk posted a modest annual profit after boosting its sales by almost a quarter.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June rose to £194,000, up from £12,000 year-on-year, as revenue rose 24% to £8.3 million.
'All divisions of the group are currently performing well and I remain optimistic in my outlook for the group,' chairman Gordon Watt said.
Watt added that his guidance was subject to any unusually negative impact from further Coronavirus lockdowns, or an 'absurd reaction from the EU if there is a WTO terms Brexit'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: