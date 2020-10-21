StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Hochschild reported a rise in quarterly production in the third quarter of the year, owing to a strong recovery in activity even as operations were impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company produced 68,423 gold equivalent ounces or 5.9 million silver equivalent ounces in the third quarter, up from about 32,710, or 2.8 million silver equivalent ounces seen in the second quarter.
'With prices continuing to be strong, we are aiming for a robust fourth quarter which will also include the bulk of our 2020 brownfield drilling programme,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was on track to deliver previously an overall production target of 280,000-to-290,000 gold equivalent ounces.
'2020 all-in sustaining costs on track to meet $1,250-to-$1,290 per gold equivalent ounce revised guidance,' it added.
At 8:24am: [LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was +3.5p at 252.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
