StockMarketWire.com - Cloud communications provider LoopUp launched 'LoopUp Rooms,' a service that combined its remote meeting software with off-the-shelf hardware to create plug-and-play video conferencing suites.
Until recently, video suites had often been expensive to install, complex to use and inaccessible to many employees. By contrast, LoopUp Rooms, a plug-and-play solution 'can be set up in minutes and uses off-the-shelf hardware - a display screen, a high quality camera, a mini-PC, a touch-screen controller and a conference room phone,' the company said.
At 9:11am: [LON:LOOP] Loopup Group Plc share price was 0p at 227.5p
