StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Premier African Minerals said it had raised £1 million from a placement at 0.04p a share.
Chief executive George Roach said the funds would support an 'objective of mitigating country risk and allowing the company to access other high value exploration and/or cash generative assets'.
He added: 'At the same time, Premier will be in a position to responsibly reassess its Zimbabwean assets and determine the best course of action to generate value for shareholders.'
At 9:15am: [LON:PREM] Premier African Minerals share price was -0.01p at 0.04p
