StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical group Diurnal said its marketing and distribution partner in Switzerland, EffRx Pharmaceuticals had submitted a market authorisation application to Swiss health authorities for the registration of the company's paediatric adrenal insufficiency drug .
EffRx was expecting a potential market launch in Switzerland by 2022, the company said.
'There are approximately 200 patients in Switzerland suffering from paediatric AI, providing an estimated total market opportunity for Alkindi of approximately $1 million per annum,' the company said.
At 9:23am: [LON:DNL] Diurnal Group Plc share price was +1p at 63p
