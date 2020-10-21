StockMarketWire.com - Fintech group TruFin said Distribution Finance Capital had agreed to repay a loan to the company.

Distribution Finance Capital had mutually agreed to fully repay the outstanding loan on 4 January, pursuant to a loan agreement signed in May 2018, when it was a subsidiary of TruFin.


At 9:37am: [LON:TRU] Trufin Plc Ord Npv share price was +0.5p at 26.5p



