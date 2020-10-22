StockMarketWire.com - Resource exploration and development company Empire Metals said it had commenced drilling at its gold project in Western Australia.
Drilling would test the continuity of the mineralisation at the eclipse project, especially in the thicker vein areas, and also test the same vein structures at depth below the old workings.
'Based on our interpretation of the aeromagnetics, the Houdini target has a very similar geological setting to Eclipse so we hope to have some interesting intersections there also,' the company said.
Depending on drilling results, a subsequent phase of drilling would be designed to further infill the resources around the Eclipse shaft, which historically produced 954 tonnes at 24.6 grams per tonne of gold for 754.25 ounces of gold, to 'develop a resource and a potential open pit target,' it added.
