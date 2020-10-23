Interim Result

26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)

27/10/2020 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)

27/10/2020 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)

27/10/2020 BP PLC (BP.)

27/10/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)

27/10/2020 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)

27/10/2020 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)

27/10/2020 Whitbread PLC (WTB)

28/10/2020 Itaconix PLC (ITX)

28/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

29/10/2020 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)

29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)

29/10/2020 Glanbia PLC (GLB)

29/10/2020 Angle PLC (AGL)

29/10/2020 Verona Pharma PLC (VRP)

29/10/2020 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)

29/10/2020 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)

29/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

29/10/2020 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

29/10/2020 Bt Group PLC (BT.A)

30/10/2020 Bion Plc Ord Npv (BION)

30/10/2020 Glencore PLC (GLEN)

03/11/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

04/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

04/11/2020 Stobart Group LD (STOB)

04/11/2020 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)

05/11/2020 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)

05/11/2020 Biffa PLC (BIFF)

05/11/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)

05/11/2020 Amryt Pharma PLC (AMYT)

05/11/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)

05/11/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)

05/11/2020 Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE)

05/11/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)

05/11/2020 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)

05/11/2020 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)

05/11/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

05/11/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)

05/11/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

05/11/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)

05/11/2020 Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ)

05/11/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)

09/11/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)

10/11/2020 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)

10/11/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)

10/11/2020 Renewi PLC (RWI)

10/11/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)

10/11/2020 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)

10/11/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

10/11/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)

11/11/2020 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

11/11/2020 Workspace Group PLC (WKP)

11/11/2020 Renold PLC (RNO)

11/11/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

12/11/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)

12/11/2020 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)

12/11/2020 Volex PLC (VLX)

12/11/2020 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)

12/11/2020 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)

12/11/2020 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)

12/11/2020 Itv PLC (ITV)

12/11/2020 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)

12/11/2020 3I Group PLC (III)

12/11/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)

12/11/2020 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)

12/11/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

12/11/2020 Onesavings Bank PLC (OSB)

12/11/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)

12/11/2020 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)

12/11/2020 National Grid PLC (NG.)

12/11/2020 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)



Final Result

27/10/2020 Renalytix Ai PLC (RENX)

28/10/2020 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)

29/10/2020 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)

30/10/2020 Oncimmune Holdings PLC (ONC)

30/10/2020 Altitude Group PLC (ALT)

03/11/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

03/11/2020 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

04/11/2020 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

05/11/2020 Rdi Reit P.L.C. (RDI)

05/11/2020 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)

12/11/2020 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)



AGM / EGM

26/10/2020 All Active Asset Capital Ltd (AAA)

26/10/2020 Marechale Capital PLC (MAC)

27/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

27/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

27/10/2020 Filtronic PLC (FTC)

27/10/2020 Accrol Group Holdings PLC (ACRL)

27/10/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

27/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

27/10/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)

27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

27/10/2020 MyCelx Technologies Corporation (MYX)

27/10/2020 Oriole Resources PLC (ORR)

28/10/2020 Zoetic International Plc (ZOE)

28/10/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)

28/10/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)

28/10/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

28/10/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)

29/10/2020 Zoltav Resources INC (ZOL)

29/10/2020 Jarvis Securities PLC (JIM)

29/10/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)

29/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)

29/10/2020 I3 Energy PLC (I3E)

29/10/2020 Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT)

29/10/2020 Itm Power PLC (ITM)

30/10/2020 MaxCyte Inc (MXCT)

30/10/2020 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)

30/10/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)

30/10/2020 Anglesey Mining PLC (AYM)

30/10/2020 Atlas Mara Ltd (ATMA)

30/10/2020 Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC)

30/10/2020 Ferro-alloy Resources Limited Ord Npv (FAR)

30/10/2020 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)

30/10/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)

30/10/2020 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)

30/10/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)

30/10/2020 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)

31/10/2020 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)

02/11/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)

03/11/2020 London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE)

03/11/2020 Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (AEFS)

03/11/2020 KCR Residential Reit PLC (KCR)

03/11/2020 Provident Financial PLC (PFG)

04/11/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)

04/11/2020 Wilmington Group PLC (WIL)

04/11/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)

04/11/2020 Remote Monitored Systems PLC (RMS)

05/11/2020 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)

05/11/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)

05/11/2020 Panthera Resources PLC (PAT)

06/11/2020 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)

06/11/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)

09/11/2020 Angus Energy PLC (ANGS)

10/11/2020 Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI)

10/11/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)

10/11/2020 Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (PHI)

10/11/2020 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)

11/11/2020 Supermarket Income Reit Plc (SUPR)

11/11/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)

11/11/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)

11/11/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)

11/11/2020 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)

12/11/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

12/11/2020 Ricardo PLC (RCDO)



Trading Statement

26/10/2020 THG Holdings (THG)

27/10/2020 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)

27/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)

27/10/2020 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH)

27/10/2020 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)

28/10/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)

28/10/2020 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)

28/10/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)

28/10/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)

28/10/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)

28/10/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)

28/10/2020 Next PLC (NXT)

29/10/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

29/10/2020 Indivior PLC (INDV)

29/10/2020 Foxtons Group PLC (FOXT)

29/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

29/10/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)

29/10/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)

29/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

29/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)

30/10/2020 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)

30/10/2020 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)

30/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

02/11/2020 Hiscox LTD (HSX)

03/11/2020 Iwg PLC (IWG)

03/11/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

03/11/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

04/11/2020 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)

04/11/2020 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)

05/11/2020 Superdry PLC (SDRY)

05/11/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)

05/11/2020 Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN)

05/11/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

05/11/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)

05/11/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)

06/11/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)

06/11/2020 Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (0RH7)

09/11/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

10/11/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)

11/11/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)

11/11/2020 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)

11/11/2020 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)

11/11/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)

12/11/2020 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)

12/11/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)

12/11/2020 Premier Oil PLC (PMO)

12/11/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

12/11/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)



Ex-Dividend

26/10/2020 Avi Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (AJOT)

28/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

28/10/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)

29/10/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)

29/10/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)

29/10/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)

29/10/2020 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)

29/10/2020 Thorpe (F.W.) PLC (TFW)

29/10/2020 Jpmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust PLC (JCH)

29/10/2020 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)

29/10/2020 Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL)

29/10/2020 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)

29/10/2020 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)

29/10/2020 Investment Company PLC (INV)

29/10/2020 Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG)

29/10/2020 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)

05/11/2020 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)

19/11/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)

19/11/2020 North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (NAS)

19/11/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)



