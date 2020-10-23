StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure fund Infrastructure India reported increased annual net asset value on a rise in the value of its investment.
For the twelve months ended 31 March 2020, net asset value increased to £124.1 million from 106.0 million year-on-year, but decreased £149.1 million from 30 September 2019.
The value of the company's investments was £262.0 million as at 31 March 2020, dowwn from £259.2 million seen at 30 September 2019, but higher than the £179.4 million at 31 March.
'The Covid-19 pandemic in India resulted in a national lockdown followed by localised restrictions which has had a material impact on all industrial activity in the country, the company said. 'This has understandably had a negative impact on trading for IIP's investee companies.'
At 9:51am: [LON:IIP] Infrastructure India PLC share price was +0.25p at 2.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
