StockMarketWire.com - Property management company Dukemount Capital reported wider losses as costs surged.
For the year ended 30 April 2020, pre-tax losses deepened to £331,649 from £246,196 year-on-year as revenue rose to £2.4m from £621K year-on-year.
Cost of sales jumped to £2.3m from £560K.
'The loss was primarily as a consequence of directors' fees and professional fees in relation to the maintenance of the Company's listing, and pursuing transactions,' the company said.
At 10:06am: [LON:DKE] Dukemount Capital Plc share price was -0.07p at 0.63p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
