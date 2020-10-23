StockMarketWire.com - Investment company All Active Asset capital said it had conditionally raised gross proceeds of £11.5 million through a placing of 143.75 million shares at an issue price of 8p a share.
In addition, the company sold 71.875 million warrants, granting to the subscribers 1 warrant for 2 placing shares basis at an exercisable at 15p a share for a period of 18 months from admission.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
