StockMarketWire.com - East Africa-focused miner Shanta Gold said its proposed £31 million fund raising announced on Thursday was significantly oversubscribed.

The company said it was working with its advisors on final allocations and would provide a further update in due course.


At 1:11pm: [LON:SHG] Shanta Gold Ltd share price was -0.57p at 17.13p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com