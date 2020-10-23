StockMarketWire.com - East Africa-focused miner Shanta Gold said its proposed £31 million fund raising announced on Thursday was significantly oversubscribed.
The company said it was working with its advisors on final allocations and would provide a further update in due course.
At 1:11pm: [LON:SHG] Shanta Gold Ltd share price was -0.57p at 17.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
