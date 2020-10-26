StockMarketWire.com - Clinical technology company Sensyne Health said it had signed a non-exclusive strategic research agreement with Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The five-year pact would enable the ethical application of clinical AI research to improve patient care and accelerate research into new medicines, Sensyne said.
Milton Keynes NHS Foundation Trust had around 550 beds, including day acute and neonatal beds, and employed around 3,500 staff.
Under the arrangement, the trust would receive about 1.43 million Sensyne shares, representing 1.1% of its shares on issue, bringing its total stake in the company to 10.9%.
The trust would also receive from Sensyne an investment of up to £0.25 million per year over the five-year term of the contract for specific investments in information technology.
In addition, it would receive a royalty on revenues generated by Sensyne from the research undertaken under the agreement.
Sensyne said the financial return the trust received from Sensyne would be reinvested back into the NHS to fund patient care.
The dataset involved in the agreement covered 650,000 unique patient records, with 55,000 annual hospital admissions from a patient population of about 350,000 people.
Sensyne Health said the new agreement brought the combined total of anonymised data available for analysis by the company to 4.5 million patients.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
