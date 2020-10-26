StockMarketWire.com - Tin mining company AfriTin Mining said it was on track to reaching its production target by year-end as it continued to make progress on its plan to ramp up production.
AfriTin achieved 39 tonnes of tin concentrate, containing 27.5 tonnes of tin metal, during September 2020.
For stage I of phase 1 of its production ramp-up programme, the company was targeting the processing of 45,000 tonnes of ore per month, for the production of 60 tonnes of tin concentrate containing 36 tonnes of tin metal per month.
The current production level represented approximately 75% of the stage I target on the basis of tin contained in concentrate, the company said.
Tin concentrate production for the year to date totaled 189 tonnes.
'The company remains on track to achieve nameplate production of 60 tonnes a month of tin concentrate by the end of 2020,' the company said.
