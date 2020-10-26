StockMarketWire.com - Waste management company Augean said it would be receiving a payment of £1.6m landfill tax from UK tax authority HMRC.
The amount related to a single biomass customer and was part of the £40.4m of disputed landfill tax assessments which the Group paid in full in December 2019, the company said.
'The group intends to seek interest and costs from HMRC in addition to the repayment. The repayment will be treated as an exceptional profit in the group results for the year ending 31 December 2020,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
