StockMarketWire.com - Commercial lending group Distribution Finance Capital said subsidiary DF Capital Bank had raised retail deposits in excess of £50 million since its savings products were launched earlier this month.

The announced a maiden range of personal savings products on 14 October and had since added a two-year fixed rate loan.

'The group expects to add further fixed-rate products shortly and will complement this with the launch of online banking capabilities in 2021,' Distribution Finance Capital said.

At 1:46pm: [LON:DFCH] share price was +0.7p at 48p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com