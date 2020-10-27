StockMarketWire.com - Veterinary pharmaceutical company Dechra Pharmaceuticals said trading in the first quarter of the financial year had been stronger than expected, though continued to tout uncertainty on the outlook for the year.
'[A]t this early stage of the year the ongoing effect of COVID-19 on our markets is not yet certain,' it added.
Dechra said it would announce its interim results for the six month period to 31 December 2020 on 22 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: