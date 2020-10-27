StockMarketWire.com - Roadside assistance company AA said that it had granted a consortium of investors including TowerBrook Capital Partners and Warburg Pincus International more time to make an offer for the company.
The deadline for the consortium to make an offer or walk away was extended to no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 24 November 2020, from 27 October.
At 9:06am: [LON:AA.] AA Plc share price was -0.57p at 23.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
