StockMarketWire.com - Mineral sands producer Sunrise Resources said it was aiming for first commercial production from its CS pozzolan and perlite project in Nevada in the spring of 2021.
The company said a commercial-scale plant had been assembled for trial processing, with a 100-ton bulk sample of perlite to be processed at the end of this week.
Around 20-30 tons of coarse horticultural grade raw perlite would be split between five different customers across the US for expansion testing.
At 9:07am: [LON:SRES] Sunrise Resources PLC share price was +0.04p at 0.28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
