StockMarketWire.com - Moulded plastic products maker Coral Products confirmed that trading in the 2-month period through 30 September 2020 had continued in line with the trend reported in the first quarter of 2020.
The company, citing Covid-19 disruptions, pushed back the publication of its annnual audited accounts by three months to 31 January 2021, from 31 October.
At 9:50am: [LON:CRU] Coral Products PLC share price was 0p at 4.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: