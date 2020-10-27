StockMarketWire.com - Contract research organisation Fusion Antibodies said it had it accepted a research and development grant of up to £188K from Invest Northern Ireland.
The grant, which was accepted on 26 October 2020, represented the company's allocation of a total package of support of £453,000 for the Northern Ireland COVID-19 Antibody Development Alliance , a collaboration between Fusion and Queen's University Belfast with an aim to develop and test antibodies to assist in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant would be used by Fusion to support the company's mammalian antibody library research and development programme and reinforce the work being performed at Fusion to produce human antibodies targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which could be used in therapeutic and diagnostic applications, the company said.
Under the terms of the grant, the provision of grant funding supported expenditure incurred from 2 July 2020 to 2 July 2021 and would be claimed periodically by the company throughout this period.
At 9:54am: [LON:FAB] Fusion Antibodies Plc Ord 4p share price was +1p at 158.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
