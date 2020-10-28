StockMarketWire.com - Residential landlord Grainger said Vanessa Simms, chief financial officer, would be leaving the company to take up the role of CFO of Land Securities.
Simms would leave Grainger no later than the 1st June 2021 and, in the meantime, would continue to play a full and active role in the business, the company said.
'The board will now begin the formal process to appoint a successor and the company will provide an update as and when appropriate,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
