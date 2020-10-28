StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune welcomed that initiation of a study by Biodesix using the company's test for lung cancer.
Biodesix had initiated clinical utility study designed to evaluate the performance of the test in a randomised controlled study.
A secondary focus of the study would be to further understand the economic impact of the tests in guiding treatment choices and the potential impact of the tests in reducing overall healthcare costs in the US.
A total of 2,000 patients were expected to be enrolled in the study, with the first enrolled before the end of 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
