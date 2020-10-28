StockMarketWire.com - Advertising technology group Mirriad Advertising said it had signed a two-year commercial agreement 'with one of the largest and best-known US-based content producers'.
The agreement provided a commercial framework for Mirriad to start working with the partner to develop its in-video advertising on a number of popular entertainment series.
The companies would also consider expanding the partner's in-video advertising into additional content over time.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
