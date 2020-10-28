StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity and intelligence services group Falanx said its cyber security division, Falanx cyber defence had joined the SolarWinds technology alliance program, a growing group of vendors that offer a variety of integrations and services to help MSP partners better serve their customers.
Through the programme, Falanx would make its cybersecurity monitoring services and managed endpoint detection and response offerings available directly to SolarWinds MSP partners, as an integrated part of their monitoring and management platforms.
At 8:47am: [LON:FLX] Falanx Group Plc share price was +0.02p at 0.98p
