StockMarketWire.com - Business information and consultancy services provider Centaur Media said it expected to report full-year revenues from continuing operations of at least £32m.
Continuing operations excluded the telemarketing activities of MarketMakers which were closed in August 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year was expected to be 10%, which included an improved second-half margin compared to H1 2020, the company said.
Excluding the telemarketing activities of MarketMakers which closed in August 2020, revenue in the third quarter was 16% down on the same period in 2019 (compared to down 24% in Q2) and the group ended the quarter with a strong cash balance of £9.3m at 30 September 2020.
Xeim, its business serving the marketing sector, was expected to report a year-on-year underlying revenue decline of 15%, excluding MarketMakers.
Its lawyer segmnet was expected to report year-on-year underlying revenue decline of 22%, the company said.
The full-year results would, however, include a further exceptional charge of £0.6m in addition to the £0.6m of staff restructuring costs announced at the half year.
Of the total £1.2m exceptional charge, £1.1m related to the closure of MarketMakers and £0.9m had been paid by the end of Q3, it added.
