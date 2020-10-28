StockMarketWire.com - Industrial and property sector services provider Hargreaves Services said performance for the first four months of the year had been 'satisfactory' and in line with the management's expectations.
The company said it expected to be able to announce the completion of the sale of the first parcel of land there in the near future.
Hargreaves Services also touted strong growth for its Industrial Services business in Hong Kong following to contract wins from CLP Power to maintain and refurbish Castle Peak and Black Point power stations.
The contracts are for three years with options for extension for up to two more years.
'These contracts, together with the five year NEC contract announced last year, provide the Asian business with strong revenue visibility and a platform for growth,' the company said.
