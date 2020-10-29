StockMarketWire.com - Medical technology giant Smith & Nephew has reported revenue of $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020, down 4.2% year-on-year on an underlying basis.
However, this marked a significant improvement on the second quarter's underlying revenue fall of 29.3%.
The result was boosted by growth in the company's two main markets, the US and China.
US revenue was up 0.9% on an underlying basis, but this was offset by a 6.2% decline from other established markets. Emerging markets declined by 14.5%, with growth in China offset by COVID-19 impacts in Latin America and India.
