StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications infrastructure company Helios Towers reported a rise in revenue in the third quarter of the year amid an increase in tenancies and new site additions.
Revenue was up 1% to $103.6 million quarter-on-quarter in the three months to 30 September 2020, and 7% for the nine months through September.
Tenancies and sites increased 2% and 1% in Q3 from the prior quarter.
Looking ahead, the company cut its capex guidance to a range of US$80m-to-$110m from US$110m-to-140m previously guided.
'We still expect incremental tenancies for 2020 to be approximately 1,000, within the previously communicated range of 1,000-to-1,500,' the company said.
'We expect rollout for the next year to remain in line with medium-term guidance, reflecting the continued strong demand for mobile and data communication infrastructure within our markets and the healthy pipeline of existing orders across all our regions,' it added.
At 8:13am: [LON:HTWS] Helios Towers PLC share price was -3.2p at 160.8p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
