StockMarketWire.com - Communications products provider Filtronic warned on performance amid delays in ramping up output to planned volumes hurt performance and said it had continued to face challenges in winning new business.
The programme reschedules, announced in the full year results, had been finalised with the respective clients and manufacturing output has reached planned customer volume requirements.
'However, the reschedule delays lasted longer than anticipated, resulting in the group trading broadly in line against the same period to date of the prior financial year,' the company said.
The company said the end markets it supplied into remained reasonably robust but slow order intake has been experienced in the public safety market as its lead customer continued to experience in-field rollout constraints.
'New business acquisition remains a challenge as opportunities for customer engagement remain constrained...' it added. 'Despite these challenges we were pleased to recently receive further engineering development contract wins, which whilst relatively small in size, have the potential to lead to larger revenues in the next year and beyond.'
At 8:41am: [LON:FTC] Filtronic PLC share price was -1.3p at 8.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: