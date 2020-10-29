FTSE 100 Flutter Entertainment 13135.00 +6.92% Lloyds Banking Group 28.61 +3.47% Ocado Group 2381.50 +2.96% Bt Group 103.80 +2.12% Barclays 105.89 +2.01% Rolls-Royce Holdings 72.50 -14.24% Standard Chartered 355.35 -4.91% Informa 409.30 -3.47% Pearson 487.85 -3.20% Melrose Industries 117.60 -2.53% FTSE 250 Ao World 370.75 +10.84% Cineworld Group 25.35 +4.24% Diversified Gas & Oil 110.50 +3.66% C&C Group 165.40 +3.38% Plus500 1504.25 +3.28% Investec 146.10 -3.63% Tbc Bank Group 893.00 -3.56% Babcock International Group 217.05 -2.62% Morgan Sindall Group 1085.00 -2.25% Firstgroup 42.48 -2.25% FTSE 350 Ao World 370.75 +10.84% Flutter Entertainment 13135.00 +6.92% Cineworld Group 25.35 +4.24% Diversified Gas & Oil 110.50 +3.66% Lloyds Banking Group 28.61 +3.47% Rolls-Royce Holdings 72.50 -14.24% Standard Chartered 355.35 -4.91% Bank Of Georgia Group 855.50 -3.66% Investec 146.10 -3.63% Tbc Bank Group 893.00 -3.56% AIM Malvern International Ord 5p 0.14 +28.57% Hornby 43.00 +26.47% Tower Resources 0.42 +25.00% Zoltav Resources 42.50 +25.00% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.80 +16.67% Itaconix 2.02 -15.63% Echo Energy 0.33 -15.58% Metals Exploration 2.05 -14.58% Filtronic 8.25 -13.61% Christie Group 71.00 -10.69% Overall Market Malvern International Ord 5p 0.14 +28.57% Hornby 43.00 +26.47% Tower Resources 0.42 +25.00% Zoltav Resources 42.50 +25.00% Catenae Innovation Ord 0.1p 2.80 +16.67% Itaconix 2.02 -15.63% Echo Energy 0.33 -15.58% Metals Exploration 2.05 -14.58% Rolls-Royce Holdings 72.50 -14.24% Filtronic 8.25 -13.61%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
