FTSE 100
Flutter Entertainment                  13135.00       +6.92%
Lloyds Banking Group                      28.61       +3.47%
Ocado Group                             2381.50       +2.96%
Bt Group                                 103.80       +2.12%
Barclays                                 105.89       +2.01%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      72.50      -14.24%
Standard Chartered                       355.35       -4.91%
Informa                                  409.30       -3.47%
Pearson                                  487.85       -3.20%
Melrose Industries                       117.60       -2.53%

FTSE 250
Ao World                                 370.75      +10.84%
Cineworld Group                           25.35       +4.24%
Diversified Gas & Oil                    110.50       +3.66%
C&C Group                                165.40       +3.38%
Plus500                                 1504.25       +3.28%
Investec                                 146.10       -3.63%
Tbc Bank Group                           893.00       -3.56%
Babcock International Group              217.05       -2.62%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1085.00       -2.25%
Firstgroup                                42.48       -2.25%

AIM
Malvern International  Ord 5p              0.14      +28.57%
Hornby                                    43.00      +26.47%
Tower Resources                            0.42      +25.00%
Zoltav Resources                          42.50      +25.00%
Catenae Innovation  Ord 0.1p               2.80      +16.67%
Itaconix                                   2.02      -15.63%
Echo Energy                                0.33      -15.58%
Metals Exploration                         2.05      -14.58%
Filtronic                                  8.25      -13.61%
Christie Group                            71.00      -10.69%

